Wild weekend in Caymanian politics

The post-election scramble to establish a government seemed to reach a resolution Friday afternoon (26 May) as the Progressives announced a deal with the Cayman Democratic Party to form a coalition government, but the agreement fell apart in just a few hours, kicking off a wild weekend in Cayman politics.

News of an agreement between the Progressives and the CDP broke Friday afternoon.

Almost instantly after news broke of the PPM/CDP deal, images of political rivals Alden McLaughlin and McKeeva Bush, and a joint release featuring both men’s signatures, went viral in messaging groups and on social media.

Progressives and their supporters gathered at Mr. McLaughlin’s home in Prospect. Some were celebrating, popping bottles of champagne for Cayman 27’s camera hours after the deal was inked.

The celebration didn’t last long. Hours later, Mr. Bush had withdrawn from the deal with the Progressives in favor of an entirely new deal with independents to form a government, this time, with Mr. Bush as Premier.

This too, was short lived, as the deal fell apart.

Negotiations continued between the parties and various factions of the independent members through the weekend, and on social media, the rumours, speculation, and misinformation continue to swirl with each new twist and turn.

