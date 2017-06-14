14th Annual Stingray awards

The 14th annual Cayman Stingray Tourism awards event is currently under way at the Kimpton Seafire, with some 64 nominees going head to head for top awards in 12 different categories.

The annual awards ceremony, hosted by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, aims to recognize and reward the personnel behind Cayman’s tourism industry, from restaurant managers, to water sports employees and even rising stars in the field.

“We got the most amount of nominations, ever before and it increases every year, which I believe really shows how our tourism product is growing every year, how it’s improving every year,” said Hollie Whitelock from the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

And you can tune in to tomorrow’s newscast right here on Cayman 27 to find out who got the top awards at the event.

