14th Annual Stingray awards

June 20, 2017
Philipp Richter
The 14th annual Cayman Stingray Tourism awards event is currently under way at the Kimpton Seafire, with some 64 nominees going head to head for top awards in 12 different categories.

The annual awards ceremony, hosted by the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, aims to recognize and reward the personnel behind Cayman’s tourism industry, from restaurant managers, to water sports employees and even rising stars in the field.

“We got the most amount of nominations, ever before and it increases every year, which I believe really shows how our tourism product is growing every year, how it’s improving every year,” said Hollie Whitelock from the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

And you can tune in to tomorrow’s newscast right here on Cayman 27 to find out who got the top awards at the event.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

