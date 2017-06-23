23 kilos of cocaine wash ashore, illegal drugs destroyed

Police continue to investigate how 23 kilograms of cocaine washed up on a Bodden Town beach.

Police say they discovered the drugs Sunday after a 911 call from a resident.

Twenty packages of cocaine were found hidden inside a larger package that was wrapped in black plastic.

Officers from the Bodden Town police station responded and the police helicopter surveyed the area, but nothing was found and no arrests made.

The RCIPS says all the seized packages were destroyed yesterday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

