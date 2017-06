A $285 million resort is set for the former Pageant Beach site, in George Town.

Howard Hospitality Group — owners of the recently opened Margaritaville Beach Resort and planned hotel at the corner of Lawrence Blvd. and West Bay Road — plans to build a 456-room, five-star hotel at the site.

HHG says the resort brand remains without a name but plans are to feature a global hotel flag.

