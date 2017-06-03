C3 Pure Fibre
3 in court on cocaine trafficking charges

June 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
Less than a week after police seize an estimated US $16,000 worth of cocaine, three Venezuelan men appear in court to face drug charges. 

Police say the men aged 22, 32 and 51 are jointly charged with knowingly being concerned with the importation of a controlled drug, which police today specified as 1.8 kilograms of cocaine.

A 31-year-old Customs officer and a 39-year-old woman were also arrested in relation to the matter. They have not yet been charged and remain on police bail.

According to an online list from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the amount of cocaine seized would be worth roughly US $16,000. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

