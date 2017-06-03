3 in court on cocaine trafficking charges

Less than a week after police seize an estimated US $16,000 worth of cocaine, three Venezuelan men appear in court to face drug charges.

Police say the men aged 22, 32 and 51 are jointly charged with knowingly being concerned with the importation of a controlled drug, which police today specified as 1.8 kilograms of cocaine.

A 31-year-old Customs officer and a 39-year-old woman were also arrested in relation to the matter. They have not yet been charged and remain on police bail.

According to an online list from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the amount of cocaine seized would be worth roughly US $16,000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

