C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

4 men sentenced for gun crimes

June 23, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Four men were sentenced today for their individual gun crimes and will serve a combined total of 37 years behind bars.

All four were charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Andy Barnes was sentenced to 13 years. Torry Monterroso to 9 years. Jordan Powell to 9 years and John Smith to 7 years for their respective crimes.

Justice Woods sentenced the men, saying the lack of special circumstances in their individual cases and the danger they posed to society warranted giving them all prison time.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: