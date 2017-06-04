4 men sentenced for gun crimes

Four men were sentenced today for their individual gun crimes and will serve a combined total of 37 years behind bars.

All four were charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Andy Barnes was sentenced to 13 years. Torry Monterroso to 9 years. Jordan Powell to 9 years and John Smith to 7 years for their respective crimes.

Justice Woods sentenced the men, saying the lack of special circumstances in their individual cases and the danger they posed to society warranted giving them all prison time.

