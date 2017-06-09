9 new recruits for Prison services

Nine (9) out of 207 people who applied for jobs at the Prison Service last September have been hired, but only four of them are Caymanians. One has PR and the other four are foreigners.

Prison Director Neil Lavis says he wants to hire more Caymanians, but at the end of the day, the posts are given to those who make the passing grade following their assessments.

“Every Caymanian who got through the test, numeracy, literacy, which is a basic numeracy and literacy test, basic fitness test and then interview got a job so I strive to get as many locals through as possible,” said Prison Director, Neil Lavis.

The nine new employees are performing roles that include monitoring cameras, and searching items and people coming into the prison.

Over time and with experience they will move on to handling prisoners.

