Accepting a second chance

Seven out of ten inmates leaving the prison will return, according to 2015 R.C.I.P.S statistics, leaving the Cayman Islands with a high re-offending rate, one community activist says the business community and society have parts to play to bringing down the statistic, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Community activist George Roper, a former inmate himself says there are a lot of challenges convicts face integrating back into society after serving their sentence.

“Nobody forgets that, that’s what the focus is on, well he went to prison for this, he went to prison for that, therefore it creates that segregation where they don’t want to have to deal you,” said George Roper.

Mr. Roper says, for those seeking employment, the stigma attached can lead them back to their old ways.

“If you do not find employment for ex prisoners upon their release, then what’s going to happen is they are going to go back to the same cycle doing what they normally did, or do to go to prison in the first place,” said George Roper.

For the prison service, Mr. Roper says that prison directors are on the right path with rehabilitating prisoners.

“I honestly believe that the Prison Director Mr. Niel Lavis is doing an excellent job, I have seen where he has implemented so many different programs but it needs support from the public sector,” said George Roper.

For Mr. Roper’s vision of a normal atmosphere for ex-offenders, he would like to see partnerships with the prison for inmates to get employment.

“A lot of opportunities need to be put in place so that when these prisoners are released from prison, that they have something valuable to do with their time,” said George Roper.

Mr. Roper says that if communities accept those who have done wrong back into society, this will create a positive environment for them, taking away the mindset to commit crimes.

“Because we have to create that atmosphere, where there is some normalcy, where ex-offenders can lead a law abiding citizen life,” said George Roper.



According to the latest ESO report, there are 8 prisoners less at the end of 2015 than in 2014.

