A 15-year-old West Bay boy stood before the court today charged with wounding another teenager near Burger King off West Bay Road.

The teenager, who we’re not naming because he is a juvenile, was arrested yesterday (11 June) for the 3 June stabbing incident.

He’s charged with wounding with intent and was remanded into custody.

The victim, who was stabbed in the chest, has been released from the hospital.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print