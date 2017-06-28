AIDS foundation needs more Govt funding.

The Cayman AIDS Foundation says its cut in funding is hampering the rolling out of new initiatives, to combat the spread of HIV-AIDS in Cayman and they want an increase.

CEO Noel Cayasso-Smith says traditionally the organisation was given $100,000 by the CI Government to support their education efforts, but they now receive just less than half and he says those resources have run out.

“Reaching out to the government this year asking them to increase our funding because our programme has grown vastly and the amount of educational stuff that we have been doing has outgrown the amount of funding that we have been receiving from the ministry,” said CEO of Cayman AIDS Foundation, Noel Cayasso-Smith.

On Saturday, the foundation held their 5th annual tea party to raise funds.

Health minister Dwayne John John Seymour says he will be reaching out to the foundation to address their concerns.

