Amid crime spike, police make point to raise visibility

Amid the recent spike in crime, The RCIPS is making a point to increase its visibility.

Thursday (15 June), police were out and about, interacting with the public in an attempt to bring some reassurance to the community.

“We are experiencing a little bit of a spike, so it’s important to assure people, let them know what we are doing,” said RCIPS spokesperson Jackie Carpenter.

She told Cayman 27 police are getting up close and personal with the public at Mike’s Esso in George Town and at other gas stations.

“All of our plainclothes men are in uniform, as well as everyone else, we are out and about, and we’re doing a lot of police work including community reassurance,” she said.

For Sergent Roje Williams and PC Lazarus Moraes, this face time with the community is more than just chewing the fat.

“They say they do get a lot of police patrols but it’s always good to have police patrols inside and out, not just driving by, but coming in and as well, speaking with the staff members,” said Sgt. Williams, who listened to concerns from several staff members and customers alike.

“It’s a two-way conversation and so far we’ve had some positive reaction to our initiative today,” said Ms. Carpenter.

Ms. Carpenter told Cayman 27 a lot of police work takes place out of public sight. She cited arrests made in Tuesday’s robberies and other recent high-profile cases.

“It’s clear already that we are out there every day, working very hard, it’s just that today is about people see more uniforms on the street so they understand just how much, how many police there really are on the island,” said Ms. Carpenter.

Mike’s Esso General Manager Matt Hemstock said he has taken proactive measures since Mike’s Esso was last robbed two years ago. He said he finds it comforting to see police stop by, even under these circumstances.

“It’s good to see a lot of police presence whenever we can get it, they are always welcome, we encourage them to come in as often as they can,” said Mr. Hemstock.

Another crime prevention measure taken by police today was called off Thursday morning. An early morning roadblock near the Hurley’s roundabout that snarled traffic coming into George Town from the East.

A police spokesperson says police realized that was a bad idea and called off the operation around 7 AM. They apologized for the inconvenience.

