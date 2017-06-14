Armed robber hits Mr Arthur’s

A third robbery was reported today (13 June) at Mr Arthur’s on North Church Street near the Waterfront.

According to police, a man entered the store and after a short time in the store he left. He then returned with a small firearm and demanded cash.

He then left in a small, tan-coloured vehicle possibly a Honda with the numbers 583 somewhere in the license plate number.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in that incident.

Employees at the store like clerk Godfrey Vassell said this isn’t the first time they were robbed and they were fearful.

“It use to happen quite frequently like after Ivan. It’s about 12 times between then and then about two years ago Ms. Vel, about two years ago they break in,” Mr Vassell said.

Police released a brief suspect description. The culprit is described as being not so tall and of dark complexion with short hair.

Anyone with information on this and any crime is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our confidential tip line at 949-7777.

