A former track coach accused of indecently assaulting an underage girl he used to coach has had his trial postponed.

Ato Modibo Stephens will now stand trial on 24th July. The trial was originally set to begin today, but was pushed back because Mr. Stephens acquired new legal representation.

The court decided to suspend the trial temporarily to allow his attorney to gather necessary information.

