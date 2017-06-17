Baby blacktip shark carcass reveals signs of trauma

It was an ordinary charter trip to Starfish Point for one boat captain, until he discovered the carcass of a baby blacktip shark, apparently beaten to death.

Mark Tilley of Mainstay Sailing told Cayman 27 he was looking for starfish to show his guests when he came across the juvenile blacktip shark carcass.

He said it was only about a foot and a half long, and clearly showed signs of trauma.

“The gills were smashed in, the top of the head was sort of completely caved in, the jaw was broken,” said Mr. Tilley. “And if you look at one of the pictures, you can clearly see a hole, I think it was on the right-hand side of the drama, which looked to me like like damage from a hook mark.”

Blacktip sharks are relatively uncommon in Cayman’s waters, and like all sharks and rays, protected under the National Conservation Law.

