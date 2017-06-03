Bananas shooting case continues

A trial date has been set in the Bananas nightclub shooting. The alleged shooter Luciano Martinez appeared today in court before Justice Quinn.

21 year old Martinez’s trial begins the 27th of November, the jury trial will take place over a period of 5 days.

He returns to court on 16th June where he will enter his plea. Mr Martinez is charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm after the double shooting of a 20 year old woman and 24 year old man in the parking lot of Bananas Nightclub on 27th May.

