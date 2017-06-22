Battling cancer before one year old

“One family is hoping Cayman’s generosity will help give their daughter Zariah, who is under a year old, a chance at a normal life, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

“Never was expecting to hear the words cancer, when the doctor told us that on the 7th of March it tore us apart, that was one of the worst days in our lives,” said Natoya Robinson, Mother of Zariah Robinson.

It was the day parents, Natoya and Lincoln, learned their eight month old daughter Zariah Robinson, the last of three, had bilateral retinoblastoma, a cancer found commonly in young children and never been documented in the Cayman Islands.

“We catch it early, the other families catch it when they are two years old, three years old and stuff like that, by that time they’ve almost lost their eyes,” said Lincoln Robinson, father of Zariah Robinson.

If bilateral retinoblastoma is left untreated, it can result in loss of eyesight or death and her family is trying their best to keep her healthy.

“Sometime you hear she crying, you don’t know if its pain she’s feeling or nothing, it’ just gets you concerned,” said Lincoln Robinson.

Natoya Robinson says discovering her daughter’s condition was by accident, she had simply taken a photo.

“So when she take the picture, you see a cat eye come up and the cat eye is what showed up, so something is wrong with her eye,” said Lincoln Robinson.

Mister Robinson says after noticing something covering her eye they took her to the doctor, who sent them to NYC for treatment, the Robinsons have insurance for Zariah’s treatment but mounting expenses are taking a toll on the family financially and emotionally.

“It’s a bit overwhelming for me, I’ve outdone my resources,” said Lincoln Robinson.

“I didn’t know cancer was this bad it was foreign to me, but honestly she brings me a lot of joy even though she is going through a lot, she’s always smiling it’s like she’s a miracle baby,” said Natoya Robinson.

The Robinsons say the surgeries are clearing up the cancer from little Zariah’s eyes , but there is still a cyst by her brain.

“We’re a bit concerned about that and we don’t know what’s going to happen if it gets bigger we’re only hoping for the best,” said Natoya Robinson.

The Robinsons say Zariah has to be treated throughout her life, Philipp Richter Cayman 27.

#zariahchallenge

For those who want to donate to help the Robinsons out, https://www.gofundme.com/kcazb3-team

Hurley’s media outlets also will be using the hashtag “zariah challenge” to help spread the word.

Or donate to Bank Accounts, CI 01253330 , US 02233474

