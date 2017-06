Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a blue BMW that was stolen from Red Bay roundabout yesterday.

The car was reported stolen around 1:30 pm yesterday. The car is a Blue 2007 320 series BMW. It was parked at the Red Bay roundabout advertised for sale.

The car’s registration number is 134-163.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stolen car to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 9494222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print