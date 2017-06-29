C3 Pure Fibre
Boys vs Men football steering positivity

June 28, 2017
Mario Grey
It was the men versus the boys as John Gray High School’s “Boys to Men” programme hosted a father-son football game Wednesday (28 June) at the school.

The youth initiative programme used the football match to provide mentor-ship and guidance for some of Cayman’s young men and student Krishna Young said the programme keeps boys his age out of mischief.

“Instead of the violence we can find other things to do with our time we can come in and just do positive things for the island itself,” Mr. Young said.

Programme Director and Founder Christopher Murray said the six-year initiative is starting to show much promise and said the importance of a father in a child’s life especially young boys can’t be understated.

“I can recall one particular male student saying to me I can’t recall the last time I’ve been suspended because of the whole motivation that he’s getting there are some simple things that can be done that can help divert from the negative to the positive,” Mr. Murray said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

