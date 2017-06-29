Boys vs Men football steering positivity

It was the men versus the boys as John Gray High School’s “Boys to Men” programme hosted a father-son football game Wednesday (28 June) at the school.

The youth initiative programme used the football match to provide mentor-ship and guidance for some of Cayman’s young men and student Krishna Young said the programme keeps boys his age out of mischief.

“Instead of the violence we can find other things to do with our time we can come in and just do positive things for the island itself,” Mr. Young said.

Programme Director and Founder Christopher Murray said the six-year initiative is starting to show much promise and said the importance of a father in a child’s life especially young boys can’t be understated.

“I can recall one particular male student saying to me I can’t recall the last time I’ve been suspended because of the whole motivation that he’s getting there are some simple things that can be done that can help divert from the negative to the positive,” Mr. Murray said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

