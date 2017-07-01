BREAKING: CIFA VP Bruce Blake among those arrested in anti-corruption probe

Cayman Islands Football Association First Vice-President Bruce Blake is among those arrested this week by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The ACC said Thursday (29 June) it arrested a 47-year old George Town man on suspicion of money laundering and secret commissions. It announced Friday (30 June) another person — a 46-year old Prospect man — was also arrested on suspicion of the same crimes.

When asked to confirm whether both arrests included CIFA Executive Committee members, CIFA President Lee Ramoon responded in a message, “Don’t know. Only aware of Bruce.”

He also wrote, “I’m still off island and heard of another arrest but can’t confirm who. After CIFA meets we will make a statement early next week.”

Several sitting and former Members of the Legislative Assembly also confirmed to Cayman 27 Mr. Blake was the first man arrested.

The ACC refused on two occasions to answer follow-up questions regarding what the investigation relates to.

No charges have been brought against either man. Cayman 27 decided to name Mr. Blake due to the high-profile nature of the investigation.

Mr. Blake is a long-time member of the CIFA Executive Committee. He resigned as an attorney at Maples in 2015 following the arrest of Jeffrey Webb as part of the global football corruption probe, led by the FBI. At that time, Mr. Blake took over as Acting CIFA President. He served in that role until 2016, when Mr. Ramoon was voted in as CIFA President. Mr. Blake then became CIFA VP and later that year was voted into the Caribbean Football Union Executive Committee.

Mr. Blake continually has denied any wrongdoing or knowing about any wrongdoing by CIFA members, including Mr. Webb and Canover Watson. Mr. Watson is the former CIFA Treasurer who was found guilty of fraud in relation to the Health Services Authority CarePay scandal.

