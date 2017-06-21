C3 Pure Fibre
Brown: Big expectations for Cayman at Island Games

June 20, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Island Games Chef de Mission Carl Brown says Cayman will take it’s largest group to this year’s Island Games (120 total) and expects the results to reflect what he says is one of most talented groups to represent Cayman.

“We’ve always registered in the top 10 percent, and we’ve previously been number 4 of the 24 islands. We want to make sure when we come back on that flight, that we pay extra weight, because we are carrying so much gold.”

The 2017 Island Games being 26th June in Gotland, Sweden.

