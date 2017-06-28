BT MLA’S looking closely at crime

Bodden Town lawmakers Dwayne Seymour and Chris Saunders said they remain committed to keeping crime out of their district one month after police warned of a drastic spike of burglaries in the area.

Both MLA’S said crime is on the upswing in Bodden Town while Mr. Saunders said the cause of the crimes cannot be ignored.

” We need to also focus on what causes the crime too cause a lot of that comes from a breakdown in society and it makes no use we’re tackling crime but we’re not tackling the issues that leads to creating crime so it has to be a holistic approach,” Mr. Saunders explained.

There were 25 burglaries in the district over the first two weeks of May according to police while there has been an overall decline since.

There were two burglary reports last week and an armed robbery at Lookout Gardens two weeks ago.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

