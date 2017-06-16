Burglaries on the rise

Businesses aren’t the only ones being impacted by criminals, today we speak with one George Town Resident who says he captured a would-be robber on tape, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has more.

“It’s a good thing I have a routine, where I check the news and thing ’cause I wouldn’t notice what’s taking place outside,” said George Town resident, Vinton Smithson.

Vinton Smithson finished work after 1 am Thursday morning and went home to watch TV before calling it a night, until he noticed something outside and called the police.

“And when I checked my CCTV, I realized a young man was outside here trying to open my door and trying to get inside my vehicle,” said Vinton Smithson.

Mr. Smithson has lived on island for 20 years and has never witnessed anything like this before.

“The crime rate is really getting high and theft is becoming a serious problem,” said Mr. Smithson.

For the Smith Road villas community, Mr. Smithson says the community is starting to look out for one another.

“Yeah he’s checking my neighbour’s house now, checking the door,” said Mr. Smithson.

Using social media and CCTV systems.

“We’re actually working to incorporate so that each person can send over info and alerts,” said Mr. Smithson.

Mr. Smithson is thankful the R.C.I.P.S. responded to the matter, but he encourages neighbourhoods island-wide to start watching out.

“Always have your neighbours’ phone number, right, even if its for 7 doors down,” said Mr. Smithson.

After reviewing the CCTV footage,

“I don’t know if he likes my vehicle, look at that,” said Mr. Smithson.

Mr. Smithson believes he found a piece of evidence.

“Around that side, which I found a pair of gloves this morning, cause I suspect he had gloves on,” said Mr. Smithson.

With an increase in burglaries, Mr. Smithson calls on Cayman’s community to come together.

“We need to live in unity, work in unity and protect the neighbourhood in unity,” said Mr. Smithson

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

