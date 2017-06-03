C3 Pure Fibre
Bush vows to speak up on issues

June 2, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
He may be on the progressives-led administration but CDP deputy leader Bernie Bush says that does not mean he will be silent on any issues of injustice or inequality brought to his attention.
Mr Bush, soon to be councillor in the Progressives-led coalition government, said issues like the hiring of Fire Chief David Hails will not go away.

“It will be those types of things when I find them I will bring it here regardless of where I sit because I intend, as I have said, to be a voice for injustice and for fairness,” the deputy Speaker said.
Mr Bush also urged Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin to address the deplorable conditions at west bay primary school. He wants a new school block to be constructed.

 

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

