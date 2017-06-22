Busy weekend for RCIPS, cops nab 26 offenders

For their part Police appear to have made some headway on getting the culprits into custody this weekend when they made 26 arrests in total.

According the RCIPS, four burglary arrests were made including one for an attempted break-in at a gas station on Dorcy Drive, George Town.

Police say just after 11 pm Saturday they responded to the attempted burglary report and encountered a man fitting the description of the suspect in that incident.

Police say the 26-year-old man from George Town was stopped and searched after that report and officers found tools and gloves in his bag. He was arrested on suspicion of going equipped for stealing. Hes’ on police bail.

In another incident a 47-year-old George Town man was arrested in connection with a burglary at a home on Grand Palm Link on 12th June.

Police recovered a number of items, mostly electronics, at the man’s residence. He was expected to appear in court today ( 21 June) on burglary and handling stolen goods charges.

And two men aged 37 and 40 of West Bay and George Town respectively are now in custody. They were arrested yesterday (20 June) after police found a bolt cutter and construction materials in their car. They were detained on suspicion of going equipped for stealing.

