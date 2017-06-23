Call for all officers on deck

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says nearly 40 police officers are on required leave because the Government cannot afford to pay their overtime. He wants those officers called out to duty.

Acting police commissioner Anthony Ennis admits there are a number of officers on staggered leave because of a significant backlog of accrued compensatory time and the contingent liability to the government.

However he said the RCIPS rejects that this (absence) has any correlation to the recent spike in crime. In a statement, he said, “Our officers, notwithstanding staff shortages, that have preceded this, have and continue to work tirelessly with an unwavering commitment to duty, to tackle crime and other anti-social issues.”

The acting Commissioner says this time when the “community must speak with one voice, because crime affects us all and will require the collaboration of all stakeholders to address and defeat.”

