Cancer Thrivers dinner

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society held their 7th annual Cancer Survivors gala Thursday night. It was certainly a night to remember.

“You can’t go through it unless you have your family to be there with you to guide you and to give you strength.” said Ms Frances Wood. It is advice 17 year cancer free survivor Frances wants to share with those who may be facing cancer for the first time. “They need to get to the support group that helped me along the way. At the Cancer society we had a counselor.”

Ms. Wood was among many survivors not called thrivers at Thursday night’s annual Cancer Society dinner at Grand Marriott Hotel.

Volunteer Sharon Robinson excitedly stated, “It’s a way of celebrating that the sickness, that whatever they have been through, it’s a way of telling the world hey look I’m alive, I beat this thing and you can too.”

The superhero themed event was embraced by attendees who said they felt uplifted, like Ferene Sealy. She said the Society was essential to helping her make it through.

“I was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and I’ve been cancer free from last year. It means a lot because it shows that people care and are there to support. You’re supporting each other.”

Rashida Smith, 5 year volunteer says the night was a labour of love for the team at the society, “it really brings me great joy to be able to give back to the community in such a manner just being able to dedicate my time helping out at the Cancer Survivors dinner is just a truly rewarding experience. It’s something I wouldn’t change for anything else in this world.”

It is that kind of thinking that has helped those facing cancer remain resolute in their fight against all odds to make them never lose hope.

Frances Wood went on to say, “this means a lot to me to have come a long way a long milestone. I love to come here to be a support to others to make them know that we are all in the same battle together that we can make it.”

The evening was buzzing with positive energy as survivors shared advice on what it takes to make it through in order to do more than just survive cancer but to thrive after.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

