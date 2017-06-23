Cancer Thrivers dinner

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society is hosting their 7th annual dinner tonight with a very apt name change from the cancer survivors to cancer thrivers.

Cancer Society’s Jennifer Weber says the once a year special event makes sure to give back to those cancer thrivers and provides them with a night in their honour to revel in their strength and ability to beat the odds.

When asked what inspired the name change and what this annual dinner represents for everyone Operations Manager Jennifer Weber said, “Recently we heard the word thrivers and we thought…that better suits the people that we meet everyday. Cancer survivors are more than survivors, they are people who thrive. The thrivers dinner is a celebration of life. It’s just fun, it’s just everybody having a chance to get together and when you look around the room its powerful.”

The superhero themed dinner takes place tonight at the Marriott Hotel.

