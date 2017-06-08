Captain’s Bakery Founder, Horace Burrell died at 67

The founder of the Captain’s Bakery chain, Horace Burrell has passed away.

The Jamaican bakery chain was brought to Grand Cayman in 2002 and 15 years later, black bows can be seen on the pillars in memory of the founder.

He was also the president of the Jamaican Football Federation in 1994 and founded Captains Bakery in Jamaica in 1995.

In 1998 he received Jamaica’s fourth highest national honor, the Commander of the Order of Distinction, Mr. Burrell, is survived by his three children.

He was 67 years old.

