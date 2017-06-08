C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Captain’s Bakery Founder, Horace Burrell died at 67

June 7, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

 The founder of the Captain’s Bakery chain, Horace Burrell has passed away.

The Jamaican bakery chain was brought to Grand Cayman in 2002 and 15 years later, black bows can be seen on the pillars in memory of the founder.

He was also the president of the Jamaican Football Federation in 1994 and founded Captains Bakery in Jamaica in 1995.
In 1998 he received Jamaica’s fourth highest national honor, the Commander of the Order of Distinction, Mr. Burrell, is survived by his three children.
He was 67 years old.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Blacktower
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: