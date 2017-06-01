Paul Lankford 1 Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Cayman Now Cayman Now: Taura Ebanks June 1, 20171 CommentPaul Lankford1 Min Read Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Ms. Taura Ebanks to talk about Cayman’s Animal Watch Dog. Share this:FacebookTwitterEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... You may also like Cayman Now Cayman Now: Cline Gidden May 25, 2017 Cayman Now Cayman Now: Steve Mcintosh May 19, 2017 Cayman Now Cayman Now: Reporters Roundtable May 16, 2017 About the authorView All Posts Paul Lankford 1 Comment Click here to post a comment You must log in to post a comment. Thanks Cayman Now, Barrie Quappe and Cayman 27 for helping Cayman Animal’s Watchdog keep the spotlight on the urgency for the Cayman Islands Dept. of Agriculture {CI. Government} to enforce the existing animal welfare laws! The public, our community is doing everything possible to rescue and rehabilitate animals, yet we need the Government to make it a priority to properly resource the DoA and enforce the laws. Please consider reading, signing and then share the petition link below to be a voice for the voiceless https://www.change.org/p/the-cayman-islands-government-department-of-agriculture-animal-abuse-must-stop-investigate-prosecute-cases-be-held-accountable If you have witnessed animal abuse or animal neglect, you can always report it anonymously! Anonymous reports of animal abuse and animal neglect can be made to Cayman CrimeStoppers Call the Cayman Crime Stoppers tip line now: 800-TIPS. That’s 800-8477. (Not 1-800, just 800-8477. This is a free, local call for you, but it is answered by our call centre in Miami, so the person who answers your call will not recognize your voice.) http://www.crimestoppers.ky/contact-us/ If you’d like to stay connected with us, like us on FB https://www.facebook.com/CaymanAnimalsWatchDog/ Thank you to every person who understands and supports the value of protecting animals in our islands! Log in to Reply Cayman Now: Dr. Tomlinson Comment Share This! Facebook Twitter Google Plus Pinterest LinkedIn Follow Us facebook twitter youtube instagram rss
Thanks Cayman Now, Barrie Quappe and Cayman 27 for helping Cayman Animal’s Watchdog keep the spotlight on the urgency for the Cayman Islands Dept. of Agriculture {CI. Government} to enforce the existing animal welfare laws!
The public, our community is doing everything possible to rescue and rehabilitate animals, yet we need the Government to make it a priority to properly resource the DoA and enforce the laws.
Please consider reading, signing and then share the petition link below to be a voice for the voiceless
https://www.change.org/p/the-cayman-islands-government-department-of-agriculture-animal-abuse-must-stop-investigate-prosecute-cases-be-held-accountable
If you have witnessed animal abuse or animal neglect, you can always report it anonymously! Anonymous reports of animal abuse and animal neglect can be made to Cayman CrimeStoppers Call the Cayman Crime Stoppers tip line now: 800-TIPS. That’s 800-8477.
(Not 1-800, just 800-8477. This is a free, local call for you, but it is answered by our call centre in Miami, so the person who answers your call will not recognize your voice.)
http://www.crimestoppers.ky/contact-us/
If you’d like to stay connected with us, like us on FB https://www.facebook.com/CaymanAnimalsWatchDog/
Thank you to every person who understands and supports the value of protecting animals in our islands!