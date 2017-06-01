C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Cayman Now

Cayman Now: Taura Ebanks

June 1, 2017
1 Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Ms. Taura Ebanks to talk about Cayman’s Animal Watch Dog.  

 

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

  • Thanks Cayman Now, Barrie Quappe and Cayman 27 for helping Cayman Animal’s Watchdog keep the spotlight on the urgency for the Cayman Islands Dept. of Agriculture {CI. Government} to enforce the existing animal welfare laws!

    The public, our community is doing everything possible to rescue and rehabilitate animals, yet we need the Government to make it a priority to properly resource the DoA and enforce the laws.

    Please consider reading, signing and then share the petition link below to be a voice for the voiceless
    https://www.change.org/p/the-cayman-islands-government-department-of-agriculture-animal-abuse-must-stop-investigate-prosecute-cases-be-held-accountable

    If you have witnessed animal abuse or animal neglect, you can always report it anonymously! Anonymous reports of animal abuse and animal neglect can be made to Cayman CrimeStoppers Call the Cayman Crime Stoppers tip line now: 800-TIPS. That’s 800-8477.
    (Not 1-800, just 800-8477. This is a free, local call for you, but it is answered by our call centre in Miami, so the person who answers your call will not recognize your voice.)
    http://www.crimestoppers.ky/contact-us/

    If you’d like to stay connected with us, like us on FB https://www.facebook.com/CaymanAnimalsWatchDog/

    Thank you to every person who understands and supports the value of protecting animals in our islands!

Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: