C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Cayman tops White List… again

June 29, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

For the 12th consecutive year Cayman’s shipping registry has topped the international white list.

The 2016 annual report Paris MOU on Port State Control (PSC) listed Cayman as the top registry. That’s out of 27 Maritime Authorities that are signatories to the MOU on Port State control.

Port State control agreement deals with enforcement of safety of life at sea, prevention of pollution by ships, and living and working conditions on board ships.

Maritime administrations are rated on the performance of the ships flying its flag during Port State control inspections.

CEO of the Maritime Authority A. Joel Walton said, “Being number 1 on the white list brings confidence and security to both the owners of Cayman Islands ships, and the seafarers who serve on them.”

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: