Cayman tops White List… again

For the 12th consecutive year Cayman’s shipping registry has topped the international white list.

The 2016 annual report Paris MOU on Port State Control (PSC) listed Cayman as the top registry. That’s out of 27 Maritime Authorities that are signatories to the MOU on Port State control.

Port State control agreement deals with enforcement of safety of life at sea, prevention of pollution by ships, and living and working conditions on board ships.

Maritime administrations are rated on the performance of the ships flying its flag during Port State control inspections.

CEO of the Maritime Authority A. Joel Walton said, “Being number 1 on the white list brings confidence and security to both the owners of Cayman Islands ships, and the seafarers who serve on them.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

