Cayman welcomes Southwest Airlines

Southwest airlines have landed on Cayman’s shores Sunday afternoon ( 4 June) in what is expected to be the first of many flights from Fort Lauderdale Florida.

The inaugural flight began with a surprise flight gate party at the Hollywood International Airport followed by continued festivities in Grand Cayman on the 737-700 aircraft’s arrival.

C.E.O for the Cayman Islands Airports Authority Albert Anderson unveils the well kept secret to have southwest in Cayman.

“We’ve been working with them now in excess of two years to get this to happen last year it really picked up some steam and it came together very quickly with a lot of collaboration from a lot of our partners from around the airport,” Mr. Anderson said.

Staff from the Pirates Week office, the Department of Tourism and Miss Cayman Islands Anika Connolly helped to welcome the Southwest travelers to Cayman.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more on this report.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

