Cayman welcomes Southwest Airlines

June 5, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Southwest airlines have landed on Cayman’s shores Sunday afternoon ( 4 June) in what is expected to be the first of many flights from Fort Lauderdale Florida.

The inaugural flight began with a surprise flight gate party at the Hollywood International Airport followed by continued festivities in Grand Cayman on the 737-700 aircraft’s arrival.

C.E.O for the Cayman Islands Airports Authority Albert Anderson unveils the well kept secret to have southwest in Cayman.

“We’ve been working with them now in excess of two years to get this to happen last year it really picked up some steam and it came together very quickly with a lot of collaboration from a lot of our partners from around the airport,” Mr. Anderson said.

Staff from the Pirates Week office, the Department of Tourism and Miss Cayman Islands Anika Connolly helped to welcome the Southwest travelers to Cayman.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more on this report.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

