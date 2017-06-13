C3 Pure Fibre
Caymanian killed in Philly, Erick McBean dies in crash

June 12, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Caymanian barber and motorcycle enthusiast Erick McBean was killed in a crash yesterday in Philadelphia.

According to US media reports the George Town native was riding his motorcycle around 3.30 pm on 11 June when he crashed into a taxi.
Mr McBean, also known as Nicky, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Six ABC Action News reports claim Mr McBean was speeding when he lost control and crashed into the taxi.

Mr McBean is survived by his two children. He was 40-years old.

Reshma Ragoonath





