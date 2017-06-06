C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
Crime News

Caymanian living in London reacts to terror attacks

June 5, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Flags in the Cayman Islands were flown at half-mast Monday (5 June) to honour the victims of this weekend’s terror attacks in London that killed seven and injured dozens more. 

Former Cayman 27 host Delisa Hernandez lives in London. She says one Caymanian she spoke with was very close to the incident. 

“She was within that area where these terrorist attacks took place,” Ms. Hernandez said. “So this young girl who is from Cayman, in University in London, was in that area where the terrorist attacks were taking place and from what I understand, she had to run for her life because that’s how close to the vicinity she was.” 

Cayman 27 contacted the woman, who declined comment. 

Those in London held emotional vigils for the victims on Monday (5 June). This weekend’s attack was the second terror attack in London since March and third terror attack in the UK in as many months. 

“Honestly, I’ve never been more uncertain,” Ms. Hernandez said. “Just going on the tube, going out for dinner with friends — now it’s just in the back of your mind, I guess.” 

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, where a white van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing on to nearby Borough Market, where three attackers emerged and stabbed several people in nearby pubs and restaurants. The suspects were shot dead by police. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: