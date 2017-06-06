Caymanian living in London reacts to terror attacks

Flags in the Cayman Islands were flown at half-mast Monday (5 June) to honour the victims of this weekend’s terror attacks in London that killed seven and injured dozens more.

Former Cayman 27 host Delisa Hernandez lives in London. She says one Caymanian she spoke with was very close to the incident.

“She was within that area where these terrorist attacks took place,” Ms. Hernandez said. “So this young girl who is from Cayman, in University in London, was in that area where the terrorist attacks were taking place and from what I understand, she had to run for her life because that’s how close to the vicinity she was.”

Cayman 27 contacted the woman, who declined comment.

Those in London held emotional vigils for the victims on Monday (5 June). This weekend’s attack was the second terror attack in London since March and third terror attack in the UK in as many months.

“Honestly, I’ve never been more uncertain,” Ms. Hernandez said. “Just going on the tube, going out for dinner with friends — now it’s just in the back of your mind, I guess.”

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, where a white van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge before continuing on to nearby Borough Market, where three attackers emerged and stabbed several people in nearby pubs and restaurants. The suspects were shot dead by police.

