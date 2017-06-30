Cayman’s Anti-Corruption Commission probe leads to bribery arrest

The Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission Thursday (29 June) arrested a 47-year old George Town man for bribery and fraud.

The ACC investigates local corruption offences by public officials, private individuals and entities. The ACC did not name the man and said it would not comment further on the matter.

ACC investigators, along with police arrested the man on suspicion of secret commissions and money laundering, according to a statement from the ACC.

The man is detained for questioning at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre.

