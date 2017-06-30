C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman’s Anti-Corruption Commission probe leads to bribery arrest

June 29, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission Thursday (29 June) arrested a 47-year old George Town man for bribery and fraud.

The ACC investigates local corruption offences by public officials, private individuals and entities. The ACC did not name the man and said it would not comment further on the matter.

ACC investigators, along with police arrested the man on suspicion of secret commissions and money laundering, according to a statement from the ACC.

The man is detained for questioning at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

