Cayman’s first ever solar farm is now up and running

“This marks the beginning of our large scale renewable energy developments here in the Cayman Islands,” said Councilor of Human Resources, Immigration and Community affairs, Austin Harris.

Councilor Austin Harris, signaling Government’s intention to move forward on it’s renewable energy thrust, as he addressed the formal opening of the 5 mega watt 20-acre solar energy farm on Tuesday morning. It’s a step, he says, away from traditional energy sources.

“The destiny for the Cayman Islands to move away from diesel generated electricity and embracing all forms of renewable energy,” said Councilor of Human Resources, Immigration and Community affairs, Austin Harris.

The solar farm connects directly to CUC’s station in Bodden Town and will produce enough electricity to power 800 homes in the district.

“From there it goes on to distribution circuits feeding Bodden Town, or if its not needed it goes onto our transmission system which takes electricity around the Island,” said President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew.

Mr. Richard Hew says a business agreement was created where entropy builds and operates the farm while CUC purchases the electricity from them.

“There’s an agreement we have with them, we have to provide so much electricity and we have to pay for what they produce and put onto the grid,” said President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew.

CUC will be paying 17 cents per kilo watt hour from entropy, and says using a renewable source of energy keeps the price consistent and the earth clean.

“There are no additional costs being layered on by CUC. That cost we are paying, entropy, it’s just like we buy diesel fuel and consumers pay that cost,” said President and CEO of CUC, Richard Hew.

The farm has over 20-thousand panels in 52 rows, producing 5 mega watts and costing over 4-million dollars.

Government and the Caribbean Utilities Company, say the opening of the solar farm is an important step towards wider use of renewable energy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

