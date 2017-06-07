Cayman’s first Mental health nurse retires after 30+ years

After more than three decades with the HSA, a trailblazer in the field of Mental Health, nurse Diana Parchment, Cayman’s first community psychiatric nurse, is calling it a career.

Nurse Diana Parchment said a lot has changed since she became a Mental Health nurse with the HSA in 1994.

“People were not so comfortable with people coming to their homes, you know, people are private, I’m a private person too,” said nurse Parchment.

She told Cayman 27 those early days were filled with obstacles, as she was part of a three person team along with a psychiatrist and a counsellor, who were responsible for every Mental Health patient in Cayman.

Nowadays, she said there are more resources.

“We have the eight bed unit and it is staffed 24 hours a day, and we have basically all the medications, we have more nurses, we have more psychiatrists, so it’s much improved,” she explained. “And we have a 24 hour admission service, they go through A & E and then they are admitted to the Ward.”

“She was our trailblazer really,” said Dympma Carten, also a Community Psychiatric nurse.

Nurse Carten said her impact on the community is hard to ignore.

“She set things up, she got to know the community, she was very aware of the problems and embraced those challenges and made it a lot easier for those who followed behind,” said nurse Carten.

“Mental illness is a problem that people always pushed into the back, I think people are more open now,” said nurse Parchment.

Over time, she said, even the stigma surrounding mental illness has faded somewhat. And now, after a long career, she said it’s time to move on.

“I think, when you have 33 years at the institution, you should pass the baton onto someone else,” said nurse Parchment.

Nurse Parchment told Cayman 27 she won’t be a stranger at the George Town hospital after retirement. She said she’ll still be working part time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

