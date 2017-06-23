Since December 2015, when Dart Real Estate cleared the land, Cayman’s first underpass got the go-ahead, now in the middle of 2017, the underpass is about to be opened to the public.

The project’s price tag is included in the one hundred million US dollars that Dart Real estate invested in Grand Cayman’s infrastructure, including the Esterly Tibbets highway extension into West Bay.

The underpass is 450 feet in length and features an advanced lighting system that allows drivers to adjust to driving through it at night time.

The overpass is just over 30 ft tall and allows pedestrians to cross over from Camana Bay to West Bay Road, with a scenic view of the surrounding area.

The underpass has three lanes going both ways from West Bay into George Town and vice versa and the roundabouts on either ends will be converted from two lanes to three lanes to accommodate the lane addition, this will make Camana Bay Town Centre’s roundabout the first operating three lane roundabout.

In a statement, Dart Real Estate President, Jackie Doak says that “this world class infrastructure will accommodate the Cayman Islands growth”

The National Roads Authority will officially open the new vehicular underpass on Monday. It’s important to note, that while it is a three-lane roundabout, only two lanes will be open on Monday.

The three lanes at the Camana Bay roundabout will be open on Monday, on the other end, only two lanes of the Century 21 roundabout will be open then.

