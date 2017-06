The Foreign and Commonwealth Office announces Anwar Bokth Choudhury as Cayman’s new Governor.

He will replace HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick when she demits office next March.

Mr Choudhury boasts a long diplomatic career and a military background.

He is the first Cayman Islands Governor of Indian origin.

Mr Choudhury was born in Bangladesh.

He is currently the UK’s ambassador to Lima, Peru. He is married and has three children.

