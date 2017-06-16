C3 Pure Fibre
CCTV video shows armed robbery that began spree

June 15, 2017
Kevin Morales
Exclusive video of the moment two armed men robbed a gas station the first of seven armed robberies and burglaries to hit local businesses over a 36-hour span.

The video obtained by Cayman 27 shows two masked men with what appears to be handguns enter the Esso gas station on Dorcy Dr., walk behind the counter and into a storage room before removing contents from the tills.

That incident happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday (13 June). From there, police believe the men drove a stolen red Honda to the Esso on Shamrock Rd., where around 40 minutes later they received a report of another armed robbery.

About four hours after that — around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday 13 June — police say a man with a small firearm robbed Mr. Arthur’s store on North Church Street.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in those incidents.

Early Wednesday (14 June) morning, police received a call of a burglary at the Digicel retail store on North Church Street. They say glass was broken and electronics stolen.

Around 6 a.m. that same day, police responded to a report of a burglary at Chill Spot restaurant, Savannah.

About an hour after that (7 a.m.), police responded to a report of an overnight burglary at Shining Stars daycare, in Pasadora Place.

Then around 3 p.m. that same day, police responded to a call of an armed robbery-in-progress at Lookout Grocery, in Bodden Town. The suspect fled in the store owner’s vehicle and police gave chase before the suspect crashed the car in Breakers.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of robbery and on Thursday (15 June) said they’re holding him on suspicion of robbery in relation to the Mr. Arthur’s incident as well.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

