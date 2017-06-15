C3 Pure Fibre
Chamber, Police examining robberies

June 14, 2017
Mario Grey
After three armed robberies in the span of five hours Tuesday (13 June) Police confirmed Wednesday (14 June) a burglary happened at the Digicel store on the waterfront on Wednesday.

Police said glass was broken and thieves made off with electronics.

Chamber C.E.O Wil Pineau said the recent spate of crimes is leaving room for concern from the business community.

“The Chamber council will be meeting next, we intend to also meet with the police so that we get a briefing as to what’s happening,” Mr. Pineau said.

Meanwhile, Police Acting Commissioner Anthony Ennis said Recidivism and drug abusers are at the root of this week’s robbery spree.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

 

 

