C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Chamber seeks meeting with new gov’t

June 1, 2017
Add Comment
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

Chamber of Commerce C.E.O Wil Pineau said he is welcoming Cayman’s new administration and is offering his assurance on the the Chamber’s preparation with the new team in office.

“We just hope that they are open to meeting with the Chamber regularly we had a really good working relationship with the last government we met quarterly with them and we are hoping to achieve the same results this time,” Mr. Pineau explained.

The Chamber C.E.O said his unit is focused on education as a top priority this year and said he hopes the newly formed administration is open to meeting with him and his staff.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: