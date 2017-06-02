Chamber seeks meeting with new gov’t

Chamber of Commerce C.E.O Wil Pineau said he is welcoming Cayman’s new administration and is offering his assurance on the the Chamber’s preparation with the new team in office.

“We just hope that they are open to meeting with the Chamber regularly we had a really good working relationship with the last government we met quarterly with them and we are hoping to achieve the same results this time,” Mr. Pineau explained.

The Chamber C.E.O said his unit is focused on education as a top priority this year and said he hopes the newly formed administration is open to meeting with him and his staff.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

