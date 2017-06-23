Champion House break in

Staff of Champion House came to work Thursday to find the restaurant had been broken into.

Owners say thieves disarmed the security cameras and shut off the breakers to the restaurant and entered through a glass pane next to the main entrance door and proceeded to ransack the restaurant. Owners say they cannot confirm if anything has been stolen.

“I think the island and the people are growing very fearful of the fact that there are so many break ins and they’re not even sporadic now, they are almost daily or nightly and it’s more than two or three locations that are being broken into, it’s quite concerning,” said Champion House’s Jacqueline Scott Rankine.

Anyone with information on this and any crime is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our confidential tip line at 949-7777.

