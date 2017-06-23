C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Champion House break in

June 22, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Staff of Champion House came to work Thursday to find the restaurant had been broken into.

Owners say thieves disarmed the security cameras and shut off the breakers to the restaurant and entered through a glass pane next to the main entrance door and proceeded to ransack the restaurant. Owners say they cannot confirm if anything has been stolen.

“I think the island and the people are growing very fearful of the fact that there are so many break ins and they’re not even sporadic now, they are almost daily or nightly and it’s more than two or three locations that are being broken into, it’s quite concerning,” said Champion House’s Jacqueline Scott Rankine.

Anyone with information on this and any crime is encouraged to call George Town police station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: