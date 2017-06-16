Character witness in Errington Webster trial says, ‘he’s an honest man’

Bishop Richard Hilton took the witness stand today testifying to Errington Webster’s positive characteristics on day 9 of the sexual assault trial against him in Grand Court.

Bishop Hilton of Lord Jesus Christ Church in Bodden Town was called by defensive attorney Steve McField. He said to the court that he knew Mr. Webster for 12 years and that he attended his church.

He insisted that Mr. Webster was an honest, loving and kind man and he would recommend him to anyone at any time with no hesitation.

This was in stark contrast to the descriptions given by two psychiatrists yesterday. Dr. Mark Lockhart said Mr. Webster displayed signs of psychopathology and Dr. Wade Myer felt in his professional opinion Mr. Webster was faking his delirium and was well aware of his actions.

