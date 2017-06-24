Chief Justice Kipling Douglas passes away

Respected legal heavy weight Chief Justice Kipling Douglas has sadly passed away. The admired Chief Justice had a successful professional career spanning over 60 decades and contributed his great service to the Cayman Islands.

Honourable Chief Justice Anthony Smellie wrote in an obituary that, “He will always be remembered most fondly for his insightfulness, his wonderful wit and sense of humour and all in all, as a very fine gentleman.”

Chief Justice Kipling Douglas is survived by his wife Leslie, his children Mark and Elizabeth and his grandchildren.

