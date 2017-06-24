C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

Chief Justice Kipling Douglas passes away

June 23, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Respected legal heavy weight Chief Justice Kipling Douglas has sadly passed away. The admired Chief Justice had a successful professional career spanning over 60 decades and contributed his great service to the Cayman Islands.

Honourable Chief Justice Anthony Smellie wrote in an obituary that, “He will always be remembered most fondly for his insightfulness, his wonderful wit and sense of humour and all in all, as a very fine gentleman.”

Chief Justice Kipling Douglas is survived by his wife Leslie, his children Mark and Elizabeth and his grandchildren.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Clean Gas
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: