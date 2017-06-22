CITA calls for swift action

The Cayman Islands Tourism Association demands swift action to quell the recent upsurge of illegal activity before it affects Cayman’s tourism product.

CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick says the Tourism Association sells Cayman as a safe destination, but crime surges such as those we’ve seen over the past week make can impact any country’s reputation.

“Hate to convey that there is any great crisis, what it is, is that we have a level of activity that is not expected and not unprecedented and we need to swiftly respond to it,” said President of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

Ms. Leacock Broderick joins me live at 630 to talk more about crime and its impact on the Tourism Industry.

