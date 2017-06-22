C3 Pure Fibre
CITA calls for swift action

June 21, 2017
Philipp Richter
The Cayman Islands Tourism Association demands swift action to quell the recent upsurge of illegal activity before it affects Cayman’s tourism product.

CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick says the Tourism Association sells Cayman as a safe destination, but crime surges such as those we’ve seen over the past week make can impact any country’s reputation.

“Hate to convey that there is any great crisis, what it is, is that we have a level of activity that is not expected and not unprecedented and we need to swiftly respond to it,” said President of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association, Theresa Leacock-Broderick.

Ms. Leacock Broderick joins me live at 630 to talk more about crime and its impact on the Tourism Industry.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

