CITA concerned by crime spike

June 20, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands Tourism Association is calling for a meeting with the RCIPS to discuss the crime situation.

The association, in a media statement,  says the matter has escalated in priority for the organization as it should for the Government.

CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick says safety is a primary appeal for visitors coming to Cayman and while it is “imperative police act swiftly and comprehensively, preventative measures must also be proactively enhanced and maintained.”

Now we have reached out to Premier Hon Alden McLaughlin and HE Governor Helen Kilpatrick on the crime spike. The Governor directed our questions to the police and they responded, but the Premier has not responded.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

