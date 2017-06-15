C3 Pure Fibre
Civil servants get on the blood donor registry

June 14, 2017
Philipp Richter
“The motive needs to be one of, I need to give because I would like to give,” said President of the Cayman Islands Blood Donor Service, Carl Brown.

From 12 this afternoon, the Cayman Islands blood bank set up a booth to allow employees to register to donate blood.

“You’re a true hero if you give that one pint which can save three lives,” said Carl Brown.

The blood bank set a goal of getting 500 new donors for the year, and Carl Brown, President of the Cayman Islands blood donor service says they have already reached over 400.

“We are not going to verbally speculate as to what we will achieve , but we would like to double it, the ultimate goal is to get two percent of the population as donors,” said Carl Brown.

Mr. Brown says it is healthy to give blood and encouraged others to assist their efforts.

“There is a regeneration of your blood manufacturing process in the bones which is a healthy process,” said Mr. Brown.

While donating blood helps your body, not everyone can donate in Cayman for example, because of Mad Cow disease, everyone who lived or visited England for a cumulative period of three months or more between 1980 and 1996 cannot donate, nor can people who spent more than five years in Europe from 1980 to now.

And the Governor, as eager as she was, sadly found out today, that she cannot donate.

“People from Europe and England are culturally disposed to giving and it is very antithetical to us not to take from people who are so willing,” said Mr. Brown.

The blood bank is looking at getting the up and coming generation to start giving blood as well as it is said they are in the liveliest healthiest stages of their life.

“Cayman is a small knit community, we know everybody so at some point or another your family or friend , colleague or your peer will need blood and its a good way to give back,” said an Advocate for Blood Donations, Merta Day.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

