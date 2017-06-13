Class action litigation planned to help resolve PR backlog

Unprecedented legal proceedings with respect to the Cayman Islands’ Permanent Residency backlog are being proposed to resolve the lingering issue.

Leading immigration law firm HSM Chambers is preparing to bring class action litigation on behalf of its clients.

If heard in court, this would mark the first time group litigation has been used to address some of the roughly 1,000 PR applications stacking up at immigration.

Just last month, two HSM clients who filed for judicial review were granted PR on the eve of their respective court hearings.

Despite changes to the PR point system made earlier this year, no applications have been processed since 2013.

HSM says it expects the delays to continue and questions the legality of the situation as it stands now…

Cayman 27 reached out to the Premier’s Office for comment but received no response as of air time.

HSM Chambers Associate Attorney Alastair David joins Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to talk about what the proposed action would mean for Cayman.

