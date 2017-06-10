Co-pay still on cards

Public Finance minister Hon Roy McTaggart says co-pay Health Insurance plans set in motion by former minister Marco Archer will continue as government’s multi-million dollar health liability continues to mushroom.

The minister says discussions on introducing the system are far advanced. A 2018 deadline has been set for implementation.

He says the growing health care liability facing government has to be dealt with immediately. “It is one of the issues that we have to address very quickly and we have to look at how do we accomplish it because we know it does have a financial impact on the civil service in a very big way and we have to manage that very very carefully and very tastefully,” Mr McTaggart said.

Talks between the government and the Civil Servants Association on the issue have been ongoing for the past couple of years. The exact figure for the co-pay has been a sticking point.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

