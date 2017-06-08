Community reacts to weekend shooting

A George Town community reacts Wednesday (7 June) after at least 15 shots were fired Saturday in what police say was gang-related violence.

On Tuesday (6 June) police arrested a 24-year-old West Bay man on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Saturday morning (3 June) they said three men chased a man down Mary Street, George Town.

Police said shots were believed to be fired as the man ran away down that street.

The man had been at Roof Top Bar however the shots themselves were fired on the road.

Police said the man ran to the yard of a private location on Myles Lane where the three men later pulled up in a car and fired several more shots nearly hitting an occupant of the residence.

Those working in the area said gun activity is becoming prevalent in the area.

Entrepreneur Donna Myrie-Smith runs her 34 year-old business just below the Roof Top bar where police said the target of gang-related violence was hanging out the night of the shooting.

“We know now that we have gang-related activities we’ve always had but now it’s come out. so now we need to feel safe and to feel safe we need to have police,” Mrs Myrie-Stephens explained.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

